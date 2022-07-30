Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Trading 13.1% Higher

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 13,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 490% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.
Acquired Sales Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.
Acquired Sales Company Profile
LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.
Featured Stories
