Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,715 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.