Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the June 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical Stock Up 8.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 934,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFIB stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.33. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. Equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

