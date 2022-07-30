Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the June 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Stock Performance

AHEXY opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.