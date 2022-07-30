Aditus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,886.00 (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market cap of $53,444.98 and approximately $49,886.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,211.39 or 1.00006663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

