Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ADN opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.02.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Advent Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Stories

