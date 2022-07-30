Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of ADN opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.02.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Advent Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
