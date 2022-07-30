Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96,950 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,053,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

