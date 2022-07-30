Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 247,478 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,478 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.80% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $30,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 69,744 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 127,007 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $83.16.

