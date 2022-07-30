Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,340,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 342.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $363,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8 %

CRWD stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.90.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.