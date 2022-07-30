Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $24.71 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $24,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 138,450 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Waste Connections by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

