Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $28.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,532,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.

