Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

