Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given New €131.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ANNSF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €152.00 ($155.10) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.29.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.95. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $112.40 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

