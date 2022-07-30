AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $11.70-$11.90 EPS.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.