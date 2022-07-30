AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion. AGCO also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.

Shares of AGCO traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AGCO by 32.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

