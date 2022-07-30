AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

