Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

