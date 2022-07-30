AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the June 30th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AIkido Pharma Price Performance

Shares of AIKI stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. AIkido Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.85). On average, research analysts forecast that AIkido Pharma will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 297,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 0.33% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

