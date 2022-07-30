AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.07.

BOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of BOS opened at C$16.14 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$13.61 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The company has a market cap of C$437.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

