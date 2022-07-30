Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Posts Earnings Results

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Alexander & Baldwin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.11 EPS.

ALEX stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

