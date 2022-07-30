Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $44.04 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

