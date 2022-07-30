Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.45 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.35-$5.45 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 999,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

