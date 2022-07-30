Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-14% to ~$3.24-3.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.35-$5.45 EPS.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. 999,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Allegion by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

