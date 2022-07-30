Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,055. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $221,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

