Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.22 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 889,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,055. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 9,050.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
