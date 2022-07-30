Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.22 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 889,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,055. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 9,050.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.