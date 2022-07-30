Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the June 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allena Pharmaceuticals

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALNA Get Rating ) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

