Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the June 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Allena Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.
Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.
