Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AP.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.78.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

AP.UN opened at C$34.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.76. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$32.03 and a 1-year high of C$48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at C$922,240.60. In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$674,245. Also, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark acquired 7,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at C$922,240.60.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.