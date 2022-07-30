Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,547 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.