Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,581 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 4.83% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $125,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

In other news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

