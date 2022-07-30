Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Price Target Cut to €16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:LBTSF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. Almirall has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

