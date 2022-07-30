Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Price Target Cut to €16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:LBTSF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. Almirall has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.30.
