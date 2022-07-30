Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.04. 609,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,660. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.