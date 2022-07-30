Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $0.27

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $38.77 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00601119 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00035551 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

