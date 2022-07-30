Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,097,000 after buying an additional 116,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.