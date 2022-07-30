Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Coverage Initiated at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Shares of GOOG opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

