AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

AltaGas Trading Up 3.3 %

ALA opened at C$28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.18.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9713189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

ALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total value of C$2,419,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,428,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,214,848.44. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,364 shares in the company, valued at C$771,826.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.