Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,826,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

