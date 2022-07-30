Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.19.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.30. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

