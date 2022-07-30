Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.19.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.30. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

