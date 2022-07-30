Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.