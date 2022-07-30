Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.19.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.30. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

