AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00600784 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035407 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

AMEPAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.