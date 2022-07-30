Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at B. Riley

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $92.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.77.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

