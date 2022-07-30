American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY22 guidance to $4.87-$5.07 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

