American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99, RTT News reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AMT traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $270.83. 1,821,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.