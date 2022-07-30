American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99, RTT News reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE AMT traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $270.83. 1,821,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.