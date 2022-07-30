American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.78.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,667. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $153.53.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 23.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

