Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

AMP stock opened at $269.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

