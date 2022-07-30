Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 61,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

