Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $196.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

