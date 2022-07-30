Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 513 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

