Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 721 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 136,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV opened at $45.84 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.